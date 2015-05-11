* To complete merger with Net-a-Porter in September
* Sees 12-15 mln euros in one-off merger costs this year
(Adds comments, details)
MILAN May 11 Italian online fashion retailer
Yoox reported flat first-quarter core profit on Monday
as rising costs ahead of a planned merger with upmarket rival
Net-a-Porter offset higher sales.
In March, Yoox unveiled an agreement with Richemont
to buy Net-a-Porter in an all-share deal which will make the
Swiss owner of Cartier the single largest shareholder in the new
Yoox Net-a-Porter group.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) in the first three months of the year totalled 8.1
million euros ($9 million), matching analyst expectations and
the previous year's figure.
Revenues rose 16.4 percent in the period to 147 million
euros with U.S. sales boosted by a strong dollar. Revenues were
up 13.6 percent at constant exchange rates.
Yoox raised marketing investments strengthening its
operations ahead of the merger which should close in September.
It also bore 1.6 million euros in extraordinary costs linked
to the merger.
Merger-related one-off costs should be between 12 million
and 15 million euros in 2015, newly appointed Chief Financial
and Corporate Officer Enrico Cavatorta told analysts on a
conference call.
Cavatorta also forecast a higher gross profit margin this
year helped by positive currency effects.
Currencies played a significant role in the first quarter:
U.S. sales soared 43 percent while the falling Russian rouble
hit European sales. Yoox said it benefitted from a stronger Hong
Kong dollar and Chinese yuan against the euro.
Yoox reaps more than two thirds of its revenues from its own
three shopping websites, where sales rose 15.5 percent in the
first quarter.
It also operates online stores for fashion brands such as
Giorgio Armani and Dolce & Gabbana. Revenues from this line of
business rose 18.6 percent in the period, it said.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by David Clarke)