(Recasts lead, adds CEO comments, details)
By Isla Binnie and Sabina Suzzi
MILAN, March 5 Italian online fashion retailer
Yoox expects stable sales growth in 2014 and a pay off
this year from its investment in China, the company's chief
executive said on Wednesday.
"We expect the pace of growth in 2014 to change little
compared with what we saw in 2013, with sales rising at a
percentage in the low 20s," Chief Executive Federico Marchetti
told Reuters. Analysts have forecast about 22 percent growth.
Yoox, which runs its own multibrand websites and powers
online shops for brands including Armani and Yves Saint Laurent
, said in February sales rose 21.2 percent in 2013.
Yoox said it also expected profits to grow in 2014, as it
takes advantage of a growing trend for online luxury shopping,
which Bain & Co calculated would be worth 10 billion euros in
2013. That would be 5 percent of the market and larger than
luxury sales for all of Germany.
Net profit in 2013 was up 23.9 percent at 12.6 million
euros.
Europe accounts for over 60 percent of Yoox's sales, but
Marchetti said the company saw opportunities to grow abroad,
especially in China, Hong Kong, South East Asia and Japan.
"We expect Asia Pacific to grow at an above average rate in
2014," Marchetti said. The company said Japan's contribution to
growth is measured at constant exchange rates.
China, a young online market which Yoox counts among "other
countries" that contribute under 5 percent of sales, will grow
at a faster than average rate in 2014, Marchetti said.
In January, the company opened up two of its monobrand
websites - for Stella McCartney and Alexander McQueen
- in China and Marchetti said more would follow.
"The long-term approach we have taken in China is working,
we hope to reap the fruits in 2014," he said.
Sales rose in all Yoox's markets in 2013. Its native Italy
grew fastest in the fourth quarter at 31.3 percent, despite the
country's struggles to emerge from recession and weaker internet
infrastructure than some of its neighbours.
"Italy is traditionally behind the European average in
internet infrastructure, but we see the Italians as more
accustomed than anyone else to shopping on smartphones,"
Marchetti said.
"We think Italy can continue to grow at a sustained pace."
FEELERS OUT
Yoox operates a joint venture with Kering under which it
manages websites for seven of the luxury group's brands.
Marchetti said the company was looking at opportunities for
other industrial agreements, saying "there is a good chance we
could sign other important agreements in the near future."
Rumours swirled late last year around a possible merger of
the company with online fashion peer Net-a-Porter, prompting
both Yoox and Net-a-Porter owner Richemont to deny
talks of a deal.
Marchetti said Yoox's industrial plan did not envisage any
mergers or acquisitions, but he said the company had not
excluded the possibility.
"Our job is to evaluate opportunities on a case-by-case
basis. We have to have our feelers out."
He added, "We don't have our feelers out to sell, at most we
have our feelers out to acquire."
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Tom Heneghan)