BRIEF-National Bank of Abu Dhabi says merger with First Gulf Bank becomes effective
* says merger with First Gulf Bank has become effective on close of trading on March 30, 2017 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nKatBg) Further company coverage:
MILAN Oct 9 Italian online fashion retailer Yoox denied on Wednesday it was in talks with Swiss luxury goods group Richemont over a possible all-paper merger with competitor Net-a-Porter.
Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported earlier Wednesday the two companies had held talks, and that they would likely resume them as soon as valuation hurdles were overcome.
Shares in Yoox erased earlier gains and turned negative after the company statement. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca, editing by Jennifer Clark)
* says merger with First Gulf Bank has become effective on close of trading on March 30, 2017 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nKatBg) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 478,035 dinars versus net loss of 9.9 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 309,246 dinars versus 112,816 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: