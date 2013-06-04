VIENNA Online fashion retailer Yoox YOOX.MI expects roughly half of its customers will be browsing on smartphones and tablets for dresses, shoes and other accessories within three years as they grow more comfortable with Internet shopping.

The company said 27 percent of its traffic came from mobile devices and estimated the proportion of actual purchases was of a similar order.

"People are increasingly connected and carry these mobile devices with them all the time. It is the gadget of the century," Yoox founder and Chief Executive Federico Marchetti told Reuters at a luxury goods industry conference in Vienna on Tuesday.

Marchetti said consumers most actively shopped on mobile devices in the evening, at the weekend or while on holiday.

Yoox, which manages 35 single-brand websites for labels such as Valentino alongside its own multi-brand websites, has invested heavily in logistics to serve shoppers in fast-growing markets.

Analysts forecast online luxury sales are set to rise at much higher rates than the industry average as brands embrace the Internet and put behind them concerns about the shopping experience not being as good online as in their boutiques.

Industry observers say customers increasingly try on clothes in shops and order them later online, or browse online and buy products in the shops.

French luxury brand Chanel and several LVMH brands (LVMH.PA) such as Christian Dior and Celine are still resisting the trend and have not developed their online retailing much.

But Yoox struck a deal last year with PPR (PRTP.PA) to operate the website of the French group's fashion brands which include Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and Sergio Rossi.

Marchetti said he was comfortable with analyst forecasts for sales growth of 20-25 percent for Yoox this year.

According to a study by consultants McKinsey & Company and Italian luxury trade body Altagamma, online luxury sales will reach 15 billion euros by 2016, accounting for 5 percent of the total market, up from 7 billion in 2012, or 3 percent of the market. Consultants Bain & Co expect global online luxury sales to grow by around 20 to 25 percent a year.

"People have gotten over the concern that clothes might not fit because they know they can return them," Hugh Devlin, a consultant at Withers law firm told Reuters at the FT summit.

(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)