FRANKFURT/MOSCOW Feb 10 Russia's Yota Devices,
the maker of a novel, dual-screen smartphone which has so far
proved a flop with consumers, said on Tuesday it has reached a
deal to market its new phones with a major Chinese electronics
distributor, state-backed Potevio Co.
Moscow-based Yota said Potevio plans to begin sales across
China of its latest YotaPhone2 models this quarter. Potevio sold
36 million phones last year for an annual turnover of 46 billion
yuan (489.15 bln roubles) ($7.37 bln), according to the company.
The joint statement by Yota and Potevio said the contract
was one of the largest deals ever between a Russian
high-technology equipment supplier and a Chinese electronics
maker. However, the release provided no figures and executives
of the companies were not immediately available to provide
details.
YotaPhone boasts two screens, one of which is always turned
on to show streams of social media, text messages, maps, weather
and breaking news and is meant to work as a kind of mini e-book
reader.
Under the deal with Potevio, the YotaPhone2 will come
equipped with a range of popular local Chinese applications,
adapted for the phone's always-on screen, Yota Devices said.
($1 = 6.2405 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(1 Russian rouble = 0.0940 Chinese yuan)
