May 20 Youji Corp :

* Says the company to offer an off-floor distribution of 280,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from June 1 to June 6

* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 4,000 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/TU8zMX

