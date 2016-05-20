BRIEF-Ruralco Holdings says HY underlying NPAT up 20pct
* Fully franked interim dividend of 9 cents per share declared, up 12.5pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 20 Youji Corp :
* Says the company to offer an off-floor distribution of 280,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from June 1 to June 6
* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution
* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 4,000 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/TU8zMX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Kanda Lu appointed as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: