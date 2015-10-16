Oct 16 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Friday it offered to buy all outstanding shares of Chinese video streaming company Youku Tudou Inc that it does not already own.

Alibaba said its all-cash offer of $26.60 per American Depositary Share represented a premium of about 30 percent to Youku Tudou's closing price on Thursday.

Alibaba currently owns 18.3 percent of Youku Tudou, the Chinese e-commerce giant said. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)