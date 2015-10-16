* Alibaba offers to pay $26.60 per ADS
* Alibaba already owns 18 pct of Youku Tudou
* Deal would extend push into online video
* Youku Tudou shares trading at $24.95
(Adds CFO, analyst comment, updates share price)
By Abhirup Roy and John Ruwitch
Oct 16 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
offered to pay $3.5 billion to become the sole owner of Youku
Tudou Inc, known as China's YouTube, in a move that
would give the e-commerce giant access to more than half a
billion online video users.
The offer, a vote of confidence in China's economy from
Alibaba Chairman Jack Ma, makes Youku Tudou the latest in a
string of U.S.-listed Chinese companies being taken private by
big shareholders.
"Alibaba needs traffic. Online or mobile video is the number
one place for that," said Tian Hou, an analyst at TH Capital in
New York.
Alibaba first bought into Youku Tudou in mid-2014, acquiring
a stake of about 18 percent as part of a push into online video.
Alibaba's offer for Youku Tudou values the 82 percent of the
company it does not own at $4.6 billion.
But it will end up paying $3.5 billion, taking into account
the $1.1 billion of cash on Youku Tudou's books, Alibaba's chief
financial officer, Maggie Wu, said on a call on Friday.
Youku Tudou said the all-cash offer already had the support
of its chairman and chief executive, Victor Koo.
Koo, a Bain & Co alumnus who holds an MBA from Stanford
University, owns about 18 percent of Youku Tudou, according to a
securities filing.
THREAT TO NETFLIX?
Though Youku has never turned a profit, its more than 500
million monthly users provide an enormous platform for Alibaba's
ambitions to sell online film and television and poses a
potential threat to Netflix Inc's plans for China.
Alibaba's move comes as Netflix is looking to expand
aggressively overseas as opportunities to grow become scarcer in
its home market. Youku Tudou's subscription service already
offers Hollywood and Chinese-made movies.
"For Netflix, I think people already thought that China was
going to be a challenge," Atlantic Equities analyst James
Cordwell said. "This just serves as a helpful reminder."
Alibaba's offer comes at a 30 percent premium to Youku
Tudou's closing price on Thursday, valuing the company at about
$5.2 billion, based on 194.47 million shares outstanding as of
June 30.
"Digital products, especially video, are just as important
as physical goods in e-commerce," Alibaba Chief Executive Daniel
Zhang said. "Youku's high-quality video content will be a core
component of Alibaba's digital product offering in the future."
Youku Tudou is one of about 30 U.S.-listed Chinese companies
to have received an offer to go private this year, according to
Hong Kong research firm MCM Partners, many in the belief that
higher valuations are available back home.
In the biggest proposed deal, a consortium offered to buy
security software maker Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd for
about $10 billion in June.
Youku Tudou's New York-listed stock was up 22 percent at
$24.95, below the offer price of $26.60 per American Depositary
Share.
Alibaba, shares of which were up 0.2 percent at $71.91, said
it would fund the offer with cash on hand.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru and John Ruwitch in
Shanghai; Additional reporting by Ismail Shakil; Editing by
Robin Paxton and Ted Kerr)