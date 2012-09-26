SHANGHAI, Sept 26 China's largest online video
company, Youku Tudou Inc, sees content costs as a
portion of revenue falling next year due to industry
consolidation and as costs normalise following a surge last
year, the company's president said on Wednesday.
The costs to purchase content such as TV shows and movies
skyrocketed in 2011 due to intense competition in the online
video sector. Content and bandwidth costs form a large
percentage of the cost base of online video companies, most of
which are struggling to be profitable. These high costs have led
to a shakeout in the industry, with Youku buying smaller rival
Tudou Inc earlier this year.
"The market is getting rationalised after going through a
bubble period last year ... We expect next year our content
costs will be growing much slower than revenue growth," Youku
Tudou President Dele Liu said on a conference call with
reporters.
In the second quarter, content costs were the equivalent of
37 percent of net revenues, up from 25 percent in the same
period last year. Youku said the increase was due to content
purchased in 2011 that is reflected on this year's balance
sheet.
China is the world's largest Internet market with over half
a billion users. There are about 350 million who watch online
videos.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Chris Gallagher)