Guangdong Homa Appliances' controlling shareholder plans to increase stake
* Says its controlling shareholder plans to invest at least 300 million yuan ($43.58 million) to acquire at least 2 percent more stake in the company in the next six months
Oct 13 Sichuan Youli Investment Holding Co Ltd
* Says expects January-September net profit down 39.8-48.4 percent y/y at about 180-210 million yuan (29.39-34.29 million US dollar)
