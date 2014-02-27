Feb 27 Sichuan Youli Investment Holding Co Ltd

* Says 2013 net profit up 790.8 percent y/y at 396.3 million yuan ($64.70 million)

* Says profit up on increased demand for spandex and income from property business surged

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/fyx27v

($1 = 6.1248 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)