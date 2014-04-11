UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand steadies but stocks' losing streak runs to four days
* Govt bonds recover (Adds stocks, quotes and updates levels)
April 11 Sichuan Youli Investment Holding Co Ltd
* Says expects Q1 net profit down 32.5-65.4 percent y/y at 42-82 million yuan ($6.76-13.20 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/dys48v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2125 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Govt bonds recover (Adds stocks, quotes and updates levels)
PARIS, April 21 Ukrainian agriculture will become more attractive to investors due to land sales and other economic reforms planned by the government, top executives at grain producer AgroGeneration said on Friday as the firm announced results.