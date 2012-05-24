* FY pretax loss 7.5 mln stg, hit by one-off charges
* Revenue up 26 pct, adjusted profit up 17 pct
* Sales in first seven weeks up 3.9 pct despite weather
impact
* Pub estate value raised
May 24 British pubs and beer group Young & Co's
Brewery Plc is avoiding the worst of the UK economic
downturn thanks to a pub estate and clientele that is mostly in
the more prosperous south-east of the country and London.
The company reported a full-year pretax loss of 7.5 million
pounds ($11.8 million), hit by higher costs and one-time charges
related to the revaluation of some of its properties.
But adjusted for the charges, pretax profit grew 17 percent
on strengthening sales, and the company was able to jack up the
balance sheet value of its pub estate by 174 million pounds to
497 million pounds thanks to the strong south-east England
property market.
The company, which has over 240 pubs mainly in London and
the South East, said the poor weather in recent weeks hit its
performance, yet sales in the first seven weeks of its new
fiscal year rose 3.9 percent.
"Our orientation towards London and the South East continues
to help insulate us in part against the worst of the economic
uncertainty and its pressure on consumers," Young's said.
"This positioning will be of particular benefit in the
coming months as London celebrates the Queen's Diamond Jubilee
and as the Olympic Games come to town."
Britain's pub sector is providing a rare bright spot among
the economic gloom as consumers go downmarket from costlier
leisure activities.
Marston's and Mitchells & Butlers also
reported rising sales earlier this month.
Young's, which is currently running a beer and cider
festival across its pubs ahead of the Queen's jubilee, said it
proposed a 5.1 percent increase in its final dividend to 7.25
pence per share, resulting in a total payout for the year of
13.93 pence.
Young's pretax loss for the full year compared with a profit
before tax of 13.3 million pounds in the year earlier, and arose
mainly on account of a one-time charge of 29.1 million pounds
the company recorded as part of the revaluation of its
properties.