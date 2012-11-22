Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
LONDON Nov 22 Young & Co's Brewery PLC : * H1 adjusted profit before tax 13.9 million STG * Interim dividend per share 7.02P * Trading since the period end has been positive * Believe that Young's remains in a strong position to continue to grow * H1 revenue 100.2 million STG
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
BRASILIA, June 3 Former Brazilian lawmaker Rodrigo Rocha Loures, a close aide and friend of President Michel Temer, was arrested at his home on Saturday in a corruption investigation that also targets the president, a federal police spokesman said.