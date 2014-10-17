UPDATE 3-Honeywell profit beats; shares hit record high
* Shares hit record high at $128.30 (Adds details from CFO interview; Updates shares)
Oct 17 Young & Co's Brewery Plc
* Acquisition
* Acquisition of four London pubs
* Total consideration is £10.4 million on a debt free basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares hit record high at $128.30 (Adds details from CFO interview; Updates shares)
NEW YORK, April 21 Starbucks baristas have taken to social media to complain about the coffee chain's entry into the latest food craze: Unicorn Frappuccino.