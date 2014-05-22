BRIEF-Post holdings to acquire Weetabix in $1.76 bln deal- source
May 22 Young & Co's Brewery Plc :
* Further like-for-like growth in second half against strong comparatives and despite the wettest winter on record
* Managed house revenue increased 9.6 pct to 199.0 mln stg, with same outlet like-for-like sales up 6.7 pct; managed house adjusted operating profit up 13.7 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
