BRIEF-Guanfu Holdings to buy back up to 100 mln yuan worth of company shares
* Says it plans to buy back up to 100 million yuan ($14.53 million) company shares at up to 4.0 yuan per share
May 26 Youngor Group :
* Says Qian Ping resigned from general manager on May 25
* Says it appoints Li Hanqiong as new general manager
May 17 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that it plans to cut 10 percent of its salaried workforce in North America and Asia.