Hong Kong helps Swiss watch exports break 20-month slump in March
ZURICH, April 27 Switzerland's watch industry exports rose in March for the first time since June 2015 as the Hong Kong market ended 25 months of declines.
March 24 Youngor Group Co Ltd
* Says sets aside 427.2 million yuan ($68.63 million)for assets impairment provision in 2013
* Says expects domestic branded apparel sales in 2014 up 3-10 percent amid fierce competition
* Says 2013 net profit down 14.9 percent y/y at 1.36 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/med87v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2250 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
ZURICH, April 27 Switzerland's watch industry exports rose in March for the first time since June 2015 as the Hong Kong market ended 25 months of declines.
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 30 percent to increase by 20 percent, or to be 81.3 million yuan to 139.3 million yuan