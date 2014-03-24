March 24 Youngor Group Co Ltd

* Says sets aside 427.2 million yuan ($68.63 million)for assets impairment provision in 2013

* Says expects domestic branded apparel sales in 2014 up 3-10 percent amid fierce competition

* Says 2013 net profit down 14.9 percent y/y at 1.36 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/med87v

link.reuters.com/ned87v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2250 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)