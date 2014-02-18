BRIEF-Fisco to sell shares of NCXX Group for 60.2 mln yen
* Says it will sell 152,000 shares of unit NCXX Group Inc to a Tokyo-based company for 60.2 million yen (396 yen per share) in total, to ensure the business fund, on April 28
Feb 18 Youngor Group Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auction for a residential site in Ningbo for 661.1 million yuan ($109.1 million)
