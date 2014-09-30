Sept 30Youniq AG :
* Said on Monday it resolved application for voluntary
change of segment from Prime Standard to Entry Standard of
Frankfurt Stock Exchange
* Said application was scheduled to be submitted to
Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Sept. 29
* Said aim was to reduce costs and additional organisational
work resulting from follow-up obligations for shares listed in
regulated market
* Said shares were expected to be included in Entry Standard
when withdrawal of admission to Prime Standard comes into force
