Jan 16 Zhejiang Youpon Integrated Ceiling Co Ltd

* Says sets its Shenzhen IPO price at 28.02 yuan per share

* Says aims to raise 184.9 million yuan ($30.58 million) in its IPO

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/wuz95v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0460 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)