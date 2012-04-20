By Lou Carlozo
CHICAGO, April 20 Since T.S. Eliot's brief
career at Lloyds Bank of London, the connections between banking
and literature have remained tenuous at best - especially when
you narrow the focus to the genre of "banking-related fantasy
novel parodies."
But that did not stop Paul Erickson, a laid-off trainer of
tellers and personal bankers for Washington Mutual,
from taking an inspired crack at hilarity with "The Wobbit: A
Parody." With the novel, the 52-year-old from Oak Park,
Illinois, twists J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" in a financial
funhouse mirror: the dwarves come courtesy of characters he met
while training at a variety of financial institutions, including
WaMu.
The bank's collapse in 2008 constitutes such an epic tale
that people still talk about it four years later. "Washington
Mutual was the poster child for the banking crisis," said
Richard Barrington, a senior finance analyst for MoneyRates.com.
"It was the one that got everybody's attention - the public and
the bank regulators."
Erickson did not base his Tolkien retake on a blow-by-blow
account of the WaMu debacle, "but 'The Hobbit' is an allegory,
and it's kind of fitting someone would (find inspiration) in
Washington Mutual," Barrington said. "It was a cautionary tale,
and not in abstract way."
With more than 6,000 e-books in circulation, "The Wobbit"
currently ranks 43rd in Amazon.com's ranking of parodies. But
that could soon change with Peter Jackson's film "The Hobbit: An
Unexpected Journey" due out in December; Erickson hopes to
exploit the fortuitous tie-in to the fullest. (Jackson is
filming two "Hobbit" movies back-to-back, the second to be
released in 2013; Erickson is working on another Tolkien parody:
"Superfriends of the Ring.")
Soon after "The Wobbit" went on Amazon, it caught the
attention of Carsten Polzin, an editorial director at Piper
Verlag in Munich, Germany. His company now plans to release a
German-language edition, and has more ambitious plans for "The
Wobbit" as the release of Jackson's film draws near, including
the possible sale of English-language rights in North America
and elsewhere.
"I instantly liked Erickson's style and prose; very funny
and yet respectful for Tolkien's masterpiece," said Polzin. Nor
did the use of bankers as Hobbits throw him. "It's most
impressive how well they fit in to the story. One wonders how
Tolkien could've done without them."
Typical Tolkien parodies are "a whole lot of jokes about
Scottish accents and Oscar Wilde," said Erickson, who first read
"The Hobbit" as an adolescent. "I kind of went in an entirely
different direction. It was largely 'write what you know.'"
There's also the sense of history involved, obscure as it is;
Erickson's "Wobbit" is the first parody of a Tolkien book to use
bankers as the main protagonists and antagonists, coming
courtesy of a laid-off banker.
In his five years at WaMu, he was surrounded by numerous
creepy creatures. The Bilbo Baggins character ("Bulbo Bunkins")
is recast as a laid-off bank teller who journeys across a
recession-plagued "Little Earth." Bunkins' mission: "to steal a
resentful dragon's treasure and restore the economy."
"Dwarves, as Tolkien portrays them, are cranky, cheap and
hierarchical guys - and everybody's related to somebody else,"
Erickson said. "And I thought, 'Well you know, that kind of
sounds like banking.' So it was really easy to write that way."
The question is, can a profession so devoid of humor
actually generate enough funny material for a parody novel?
Kevin J. Williams, an MBA and former investment banker who now
works in the comedy world, thinks so. He has written about the
comedy-banking connection for no less than the Harvard Business
Review, and likes what he has read of Erickson's book.
"A parody of hobbits that are bankers is a great thing,"
said Williams, 36. "First of all, I actually worked with some
bankers that physically looked like hobbits. And using parody as
a tool to disarm or make sense of an industry or profession is
definitely a healthy thing. If we lose our ability to do that,
we lose our capacity to reflect."