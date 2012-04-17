By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK, April 17 Annabel Adams has seen a lot
in her life: 9-11, the dot-com bust, the housing collapse, the
financial crisis, the Great Recession.
That may sound like a lifetime of experience, but she is
just 28 years old.
If your birth year is essentially a genetic lottery, which
drops you into the economic circumstances of the day, then it's
no exaggeration to say that the 70 million millennials - or
Generation Y, those born in the 1980s and '90s - appear to have
lost that lottery.
"We grew up believing that we would have all the things our
parents had: With a college education we'd get a dream job,
health insurance, a 401(k), a home," said Adams, a Long Beach,
California, resident and public relations manager for a
healthy-eating firm. "Now nothing is sure anymore."
As a result, Adams has shelved a lot of those expectations.
She lives at home with her mom, does not have a 401(k), and is
coping with $20,000 in student loans. While she enjoys carving
out a niche as a health writer, the prospect of becoming a
homeowner seems distant.
Much has been made of the millennials as an entitled
generation, constantly whining about the obligations of
adulthood while fiddling with their iPhones. But life has been
tough for many of them.
Student debt has now surpassed $1 trillion, with the average
college grad who took out loans saddled with more than $25,000
in debt. Americans aged 20 to 24 now face 13.2 percent
unemployment, up from 7.7 percent five years ago, according to
the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Back in 1984, households headed by Americans 65 and older
used to have ten times the wealth of those 35 and under; by
2009, according to Pew Research, that spread had multiplied to
47 times.
"We've now had five years of a very difficult economy, and
young adults have been hit hardest of all," said Paul Taylor,
executive VP of the Pew Research Center, which did a
comprehensive study of the troubles Gen Y is facing. "It's
having a major ripple effect in how they're living their lives.
All the classic milestones of adulthood - getting married,
having kids, settling down and buying a home - are happening
much later."
Still, the millennials are not the first generation to come
of age in hard times. For example, the recession of the early
1980s was deep and powerful as well. In 1980 inflation rose to
13.5 percent, and by 1982, the interest rate on 30-year
mortgages was 15.5 and the housing market had stalled. Yet the
baby boomers who were 20-somethings then seem to have found
their financial footing.
While millennials surely have some tough sledding ahead of
them, the difficulties are not insurmountable - and could even
work to their advantage.
"I hold a contrarian view on Gen Y-ers and how the recession
is affecting their career prospects," said Amy Hirsh Robinson,
who advises Fortune 500 corporations on generational issues as a
principal with Interchange Group in Los Angeles. "There are
stronger social and generational forces at play than the
recession, and the fact that large companies are trying to
recruit top talent from this generation proves my point."
Indeed, the National Association of Colleges and Employers
found that Gen Y job prospects might be finally starting to turn
around, with companies looking to hire 10 percent more grads
than last year.
"We're not lost," affirms Matt Grager, a 25-year-old
communications associate with the San Francisco nonprofit
Give2Asia. "It's just that the system we were raised in - study,
go to college, get a job, work for 40 years - is no longer
relevant. Instead, thanks to things like social media and
crowdfunding, it's up to us to find our own way to success. When
you think of it that way, the opportunities are endless."
Of course, not everyone is entrepreneurial, and not every
entrepreneur is going to found Facebook. And if the formative
years of your career are hobbled by a dreadful economy, it could
create a financial echo lasting for years to come.
For a glimpse of what could await today's grads, consider
the research of Yale School of Management economist Lisa Kahn.
She looked at the earnings of those who had the bad luck of
entering the work force during the powerful recession of the
early 1980s. Her findings: The long-term salary damage is very
real, and can sometimes echo for 15 years or even more.
That is the reality of where we are. But it does not
determine where millennials will go from here. Here are a few
silver linings to the economic clouds that have gathered over
Generation Y:
- Hard financial lessons have been learned early. Members of
Gen Y have absorbed key financial precepts very early in life -
the importance of living within one's budget, of not getting
overextended on loans, of refusing to recklessly speculate with
one's savings. Indeed, according to a survey by online bank
PerkStreet, most financial experts believe Gen Y is
better-prepared than the slightly older Gen X to face an
uncertain financial future.
- Expectations have been revised. If the traditional
American dream featured a suburban McMansion and a ski getaway,
younger Americans are realizing that such lofty expectations are
unrealistic. More young adults are choosing to live with their
parents well past graduation, for instance - a move that used to
be a major social stigma, but is now just seen as financially
savvy. Millennials remain optimistic about their financial
futures - almost nine in 10, says Pew Research - despite the
significant hurdles they have already encountered.
- Historic collapses are also when fortunes are made. Would
you rather start your investing career during a market boom or
bust? A study by Baltimore-based fund shop T. Rowe Price found
that the answer is a no-brainer: "Those who began systematically
investing in equities in past severe bear markets were
significantly better off 30 years later, than investors who
began in bull markets."
- It's not over yet. Yes, millennials have had to launch
their working lives in uniquely volatile times. But the past is
no determinant of the future, and there are many chapters yet to
be written. "We know the beginning of the story," said Pew
Research's Taylor. "But we don't know the end of this story yet.
The full life path of Generation Y has yet to unfold."