(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
her own.)
By Hilary Johnson
Nov 27 In the race to compete with low-cost,
online algorithm-based investing services, financial advisers
are constantly bombarded by sales pitches about the latest and
greatest in financial technology.
And they're buying. In North America, adviser spending on
digital tools for managing wealth will reach $2 billion this
year and swell to $5 billion by 2017, according to Boston-based
research from Aite Group. The products, typically software, help
advisers with everything from financial planning to compiling
information from a client's multiple accounts.
Despite the urgency to use cutting edge technology, the
pitfalls in picking the wrong tool or rolling it out poorly are
real. The watch phrase for advisers that many experts suggest:
spend wisely and implement well.
The first step in a well-thought-out and smooth
implementation of a new financial technology product is making
sure the software fits the firm, said Neal Quon, chief executive
and co-founder of financial technology consultancy QuonWarrene
in Orange, California.
Quon said he has seen many advisers install new software
only to be underwhelmed by its capabilities. The on-screen
images may look prettier than an Excel spreadsheet, for example,
but the program does not actually save time.
Advisers should think about choosing financial technology as
they would a client's portfolio, Quon said.
"When a client comes to you and asks, 'Should I buy Google?'
the answer is, 'It depends.' 'Does it line up with your
long-term investment objectives?'"
Another consideration for firms is how the new product works
with other software already in use, or planned. For example,
will it be able to upload and use existing client data? Will the
firm's custodian be able to analyze information it generates?
"Integration is key," said Joel Bruckenstein, president of
Technology Tools for Today, a Weston, Florida-based consultancy
for advisers. Grill the software companies about the issue
before buying, Bruckenstein said. "Not every vendor works
equally well with every custodian and every broker-dealer."
It's also imperative to make sure everyone, from advisers to
back-office personnel, understands the rationale behind using a
new product. Software specifically for managing customer
relationships, for example, is intended to make it easier for
staff to keep track of their clients and work on their behalf.
"If you get even one employee who says 'It's easier for me
to do it the old way,' the whole process is going to fail," Quon
said.
Some advisers also are adding software for clients to
use, which has its own set of concerns and imperatives, said
Josh Brown, chief executive of Ritholtz Wealth Management in New
York.
When Ritholtz Wealth rolled out a new mobile app last
spring, based on Orion Advisory Services software, the firm
appointed one "go-to person" to answer all questions related to
installation and roll-out, and to answer client questions and
problems.
"You have to assume that you are going to be the
troubleshooting desk," Brown said. "Clients did not hire you to
give them an 800 number."
Communicating the purpose and value of the new tool to
clients was critical, he added.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Paul Simao)