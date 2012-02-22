* Post-crisis, clients have new fears about retirement

* One adviser's tools: tissues, pad of paper

* Many Americans aren't ready to retire-survey

Feb 22 In 2005, after 20 years as a New York state trooper, Nicole Wilder was able to start her retirement at age 48.

Then the 2008 economic crisis hit. Half of her life savings, which had been tied up in a 401(k) account, was wiped out. Wilder repeatedly called her financial advisory firm, but it couldn't, or wouldn't, help. Finally she terminated her 401(k), incurring an early withdrawal penalty, and put the money in cash.

There has been a bright side, however. Wilder went back to school and is loving her job as a full-time nurse. But the experience has spoiled her image of retirement. What she used to equate with a quiet life somewhere warm, she now associates with fear.

"It's to the point where you don't want to ask anybody to help you because you don't want to hear the answer," she said. "It will be so disappointing."

Wilder, who says she expects to have to work full time indefinitely, is one of the many Americans who have an emotionally fraught relationship with retirement after the financial crisis.

A Merrill Lynch survey released Wednesday found that many affluent Americans are uncertain about how to adequately save for retirement. More than half of the 1,000 people polled said they are concerned about being able to afford the retirement lifestyle they want.

This is good news for financial advisers: it shows there's a need for their services. At the same time, advisers who specialize in retirement planning are learning that they have to hone their listening skills to be successful.

EMOTIONAL SUPPORT

Lisa Kent, a Princeton, New Jersey-based Merrill Lynch Wealth Management adviser who specializes in retirement planning, knows that ambiance is key when meeting clients.

She shuts the door to the room and leaves the table empty except for a box of tissues and a pad of paper.

"It gives the vision that I'm ready to hear what's on their mind," she said. "If only we had couch."

Retirement planning can often make advisers feel like therapists, with issues like healthcare, estate planning and life dreams coming up. And after the economic crisis upended many clients' retirement goals, these conversations can be even more difficult.

Kent, who has more than 30 years experience, gets the discussions going by asking her clients open-ended questions like, "What's on your mind?" or "What has happened since I last saw you?" What she doesn't do is launch right into their financial situation.

Another tip from Kent: meet with spouses separately on occasion.

Once Kent rode an elevator in her building with a couple who had just left a meeting with a different adviser. One of the spouses turned to the other and said angrily, "I never got to say what was on my mind."

That helped Kent realize that the person who controls the finances may get too much attention, so she works to make sure both people can express their opinions.

THE PAYOFFS

Working with clients on their retirement plans takes a broad base of knowledge, with acumen in insurance, healthcare, estate planning and other topics.

Hammering out a specialty in this area can pay off big. Households that have one or more retirement accounts with an adviser generate more than $1,000 more brokerage revenue per year than households that have no retirement accounts, according to a study released last week by PriceMetrix, a software company that collects and analyzes retail wealth management data.

Cerulli Associates has found that people in their late 60s begin to consolidate their financial accounts. So being proficient in retirement planning means you can catch clients when they are willing to put a larger share of their money with fewer financial institutions.

Sometimes winning those clients means knowing when their needs go beyond your expertise.

KNOWING BOUNDARIES

About four months ago, Michael Kay, president of Livingston, New Jersey-based Financial Focus LLC, met with a long-time client who was distraught about being laid off. The client had a nice nest egg, but the job loss came five years before he saved enough to retire to Florida with his wife. He told Kay he felt like a failure for letting his wife down.

The client became so distraught that Kay suggested he see a therapist, telling him, "It sounds to me that the issues you're dealing with right now aren't financial -- they're emotional."

Kay now checks in on the man every few weeks, and is waiting for him to come to terms with the loss of his job before they create a new financial plan.

"This phase can be the most challenging time in someone's life, and as an adviser you need to be there for your client," he said. "But you also need to know what the boundaries are of your responsibilities."

For her part, Wilder, the former state trooper, said she doesn't have plans to work with an adviser again. But she hasn't given up on her dream of retiring.