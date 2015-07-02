(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
her own.)
By Jennifer Cummings
July 2 The trailers for the new HBO show
"Ballers" may be the wealth management industry's best tool for
recruiting new advisers.
The promos show the main character, a financial adviser and
former National Football League player named Spencer, networking
at decadent lunches, luxurious pools and Miami nightclubs.
But upon watching the show, we see his life is not as
glamorous as it seems. Played by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson,
Spencer is practically broke after loaning a pro athlete friend
$300,000 in an attempt to sign him as a client.
"Ballers" may take creative liberties when it comes to the
wealth management industry, but some advisers said it was fun to
see their jobs through an HBO lens.
"If it were a depiction of what my life is really like I
wouldn't watch it because I live it every day, and this is far
more entertaining," said New York-based private wealth adviser
Jason Katz of UBS Financial Services Inc. His clients
include about 15 professional athletes.
"Ballers" highlights the challenges of advising athletes,
who are young and live contract-to-contract. They are sometimes
brash and often try to support large entourages.
An oft-cited 2009 Sports Illustrated story reported that 78
percent of NFL players have gone bankrupt or are under financial
stress within two years of retirement, and about 60 percent of
National Basketball Association players are broke within five
years.
But a study this year by the National Bureau of Economic
Research was less dire. Of the 2,016 players drafted into the
NFL between 1996 and 2003, only 15.7 percent had filed for
bankruptcy 12 years into retirement.
Katz, who manages money for professional baseball, football
and basketball players, has clients write wish lists.
"When you put it to paper, you may realize some things might
be outlandish," said Katz, whose clients' lists have included
building a bowling alley and in-home barbershop.
Frank Seminara, a private wealth adviser in Morgan Stanley's
Global Sports & Entertainment Division, said athlete
clients often need him most at the beginning of their careers,
when tempering their enthusiasm for big purchases can be an
issue.
Retirement is another critical time, when athletes often
must adjust to living off their interest income and capital
gains.
Like the fictional Spencer, Seminara, whose team manages
about $1 billion in assets, is a former pro athlete now managing
money for athletes. He played professional baseball for the San
Diego Padres and New York Mets from 1992 to 1994.
Seminara also had his share of late nights networking with
potential clients at bars. But he credits most of his success to
years of cultivating friendships with athletes by going to
practices and visiting them on the road.
Building up trust and educating clients is important,
Seminara said, noting that Morgan Stanley has financial literacy
program for its athlete clients.
"I think the days of wining and dining and the short cuts
are over," Seminara said. "I think athletes are becoming more
educated."
