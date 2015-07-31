July 31 Many wealthy people struggle to talk to
their children about how much money they have. What if they
divulge too much and the kids blab about it on social media?
What if they share too little and the children are overwhelmed
by an inheritance?
A 2015 T. Rowe Price study of 1,000 parents found that 72
percent had at least some reluctance to talk to their kids about
money. Most of those parents wished there were more resources to
teach their children about personal finance.
This is a great time for families to initiate these
conversations, since there may be more of a captive audience in
the dog days of summer than during the school year.
Financial advisers can help create a years-long plan to
teach children where their family's wealth came from, how it
supports the family's values and how it will be sustained.
Often, the key number - parents' actual net worth - is not
revealed.
When kids are as young as 6, parents and advisers can start
by helping them identify bills and coins and understand the
purpose of money, said Nathan Dungan, president of
Minneapolis-based Share, Save, Spend LLC, which helps people
link financial decisions to their values.
When kids are a few years older, parents should help them
understand utility bills and set savings goals.
Parents can help kids understand where the family's money
comes from by researching genealogy and talking to older
generations.
If there is a family business, get the kids involved.
Sandra McPeak, a Rolling Hills Estates, California-based
wealth manager with Wells Fargo Advisors, said one of her
clients took his teenagers to visit rental properties he wants
to invest in and discussed cash flow and expenses. Another
client who owned a factory had her daughter assemble textiles
and do odd jobs there during the summer. That daughter now runs
her own sports clothing line.
Parents can communicate their values during these outings,
discussing how they treat employees. They can also take children
on tours of their favorite charities.
Advisers should include their clients' children in meetings,
explaining to them: "Your parents have amassed a certain amount
of wealth because they're very thoughtful in the choices they
make with their money," Dungan said.
Advisers can help parents teach kids about personal finance
basics, like stocks, bonds and mutual funds, and how compound
interest and inflation affects returns.
The goal is for kids to explore what it means to be wealthy,
instead of simply asking if the family is rich, Dungan said.
If parents do not control this conversation, kids will find
out information about their wealth in haphazard ways.
Dungan said kids use Zillow.com to check out the value
of their homes. Others set up Google alerts so they
can use U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings to see
what their parents make.
"You'd have to be a really super-naive parent," Dungan said,
"to think your kids aren't at least somewhat aware."
(Reporting by Jennifer Cummings; Editing by Suzanne Barlyn and
Lisa Von Ahn)