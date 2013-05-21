May 21 Keeping clients on track during
one-on-one strategy sessions is often a tricky balancing act. It
requires planners to acknowledge the deep emotions that are
usually attached to the financial lives of their clients. At the
same time, advisers must keep the discussion from straying too
far from the careful decision-making that goes into every
financial plan.
Many advisers manage to straddle the line between the
personal and the practical by carefully preparing before each
meeting and by using timely verbal cues when sitting
face-to-face with the client.
Now is a good time for advisers to brush up on those
skills. The Dow Jones industrial average recently
eclipsed 15,000 - a record high and a wake-up call to clients
who have shied away from investing in recent years, said Laura
Mattia, a principal at Baron Financial Group, a Fair Lawn, New
Jersey-based registered investment adviser.
"They've been sitting on the sidelines and realize they need
a strategy," Mattia said.
When such clients finally meet with their advisers,
however, unexpected, often emotionally charged concerns can
surface. A client who recently met with Mattia to discuss
investments revealed that he was sick and needed to update his
estate planning documents, she said.
Here are five strategies that advisers use to stay in charge
of the discussion while maintaining an emotional bond with
clients:
1. PREPARATION IS EVERYTHING
Nail down topics clients want to discuss before their visit,
said Lee DeLorenzo, president of United Asset Strategies Inc, a
registered investment adviser, and of United Financial Group
Ltd, a brokerage, both in Garden City, New York. Jot down the
concerns clients have in mind when they call for an appointment,
DeLorenzo said. They may include, for example, whether to
pre-pay their mortgage. Then, review the clients' file and notes
from previous meetings to determine other issues that also merit
discussion, such as taking distributions from a retirement
account. Plan on about an hour of preparation for each meeting,
DeLorenzo said.
2. USE AN AGENDA
Send clients an agenda before the meeting, anywhere from a
day to two weeks in advance. "It is the thing that really keeps
us on track," said Helen Modly, executive vice president of
Focus Wealth Management Ltd, a registered investment adviser in
Middleburg, Virginia.
The first items on Modly's agenda for a 90-minute meeting
are issues the clients want to discuss. Modly then includes two
or three items that she believes are important. Each agenda
includes large spaces between items so that she and her clients
can take notes.
Modly uses the agenda to develop to-do lists for her firm
and clients, she said. A client who recently went to a lawyer to
draft a trust, for example, will need to send Modly a copy of
the signed trust. Modly would then need to assist with
determining whether the new trust is a beneficiary for
retirement accounts or life insurance, among other issues. She
follows up by sending clients a meeting summary.
3. ASK THE RIGHT QUESTIONS
Questions that require blunt answers, such as asking when a
client wants to retire, will make the meeting move quickly but
will not do much for deepening relationships. Open-ended
questions, such as asking what retirement would look like if
money was not a concern, can yield valuable insights into
clients' lives and money philosophies, said Mattia, the adviser
at Baron Financial Group.
Mattia dedicates about a half hour of each meeting to
open-ended questions and discussions about personal issues, such
as family updates and recent vacations. Details surface in
social conversations that clients do not often mention in
advance, Mattia said. Among them: a client is worried about her
grandchildren's college expenses. The adviser could then suggest
techniques that grandparents can use to ease the burden.
4. STEER THE CONVERSATION
Chit-chat sometimes lasts too long, leaving key items
unresolved when the meeting ends. Couples may argue over taking
certain risks in their accounts. Those moments provide insights
into family relationships, but can also be time-killers.
Try to move the conversation along when time-sensitive
issues are on the agenda, Modly said. One line Modly uses:
"Let's knock these other things off before we forget about them.
Then we can go back to this."
Even then, advisers may not get to everything. Decide what
can wait until the next meeting and what to resolve via phone.
5. KEEP IT PERSONAL
Relying on a uniform process to plan meetings can help
advisers be efficient, but the experience itself should feel
special to each client, said Matt Matrisian, director of
practice management for Genworth Financial Wealth Management, a
unit of Genworth Financial Inc. Home in on clients'
communication styles to figure out how best to present their
financial plans.
An engineer who thinks analytically may want to know every
detail, such as how each security performs. Other clients may
think broadly, wanting to talk about life and whether they are
generally on-track to meet goals.
Keeping track of a client's plans and life events
personalizes the experience, said United Asset Strategies'
DeLorenzo. She chooses gifts for clients tailored to those
events, such as a basket of magazines and suntan lotion for a
client who is leaving for a cruise. "We want them to be
delighted."