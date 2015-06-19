June 19 When financial adviser Gordon Bernhardt
hiked back up from the bottom of the Grand Canyon five years
ago, he knew he had one of the best experiences of his life.
His joy stemmed not just from the sights, but days without
cellphone service.
"The energy I felt was self-evident," said the founder of
Bernhardt Wealth Management in McLean, Virginia.
Summer is a good time for advisers to learn how to take a
real break and recharge. Given the "epidemic proportions" of our
addiction to smart phones, learning how to sign out and turn off
is becoming vital for our mental health and well-being, said
Larry Rosen, a psychology professor, researcher, and author of
the book "iDisorder."
"If you are constantly connected, it will eventually wear
you down," he said.
The good news for advisers who cannot or will not go
completely off-grid, as Bernhardt did, is that disconnecting
completely need not be the goal, Rosen said. Instead, people can
learn to place limits on their use of smartphones and computers
while vacationing and at the end of the workday.
Delegation is the key to achieving this goal, along with
along with letting colleagues and clients know that you will be
away, said Nancy Popovich, a managing director with The Wise
Investor Group at Baird in Reston, Virginia.
Popovich leaves her trusted team in charge. If she strays
from her rule about not checking in while she is on vacation,
she gets dead air in response, her team's way of telling her
everything is under control and urging her to focus on her time
away.
"You have to give up control and empower people around you,"
Popovich said.
Popovich always feels reinvigorated and refocused when she
comes back, she said.
But some advisers cannot help checking in during their
leisure time.
Joe Belfatto, a partner at Massey Quick in Morristown, New
Jersey, deals with that inclination by limiting his vacation
contact with the office to no more than one hour a day. He meets
with his team before leaving and designates someone to handle
his clients' concerns outside of that hour.
"You need that ability to step away, recharge, and enjoy
yourself," Belfatto said. "It's a real challenge with all we're
faced with today."
Even solo advisers, or those building their careers, can
achieve balance and incorporate precious time to unplug and
recharge every day, said Colleen Schon, a managing director at
Anthem Advisors of Raymond James in Clarkston, Michigan. The
key: Communicate boundaries early on,
"I set the tone at the very beginning, with my firm and my
clients," Schon said.
Ever since, she has been able to leave the office behind at
night and while on vacation to focus on her family and
interests.
The practice makes her a better adviser, Schon said.
"It's so important for your mental health, to unplug," she
said. "You're going to burn out if you don't."
(Reporting by Hilary Johnson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)