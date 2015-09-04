(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
her own.)
By Jennifer Cummings
Sept 4 As the fall wedding season begins,
advisers should make sure they have a comprehensive plan to help
clients who are getting married.
Advisers need to look at the big picture, like if the
couple's retirement goals align, and the nitty gritty, such as
insurance policies and estate plans that need updating.
For David Edwards, president of the New York-based wealth
management firm Heron Financial Group, this process starts when
the couple gets engaged.
Just as an architect wouldn't go into an initial client
meeting with blueprints, an adviser should get to know a
client's spouse-to-be first before creating a plan, Edwards
said. His first step is to meet in a non-business setting, like
a restaurant.
The adviser should look at each individual's financial
holdings, insurance coverage, risk-tolerance levels, retirement
goals and estate plans. A few good questions to ask: Who will
pay the bills? How will you plan for big purchases? When do you
want to retire and where? If there are children from a previous
marriage, how will inheritances be handled?
Clients' betrothed who do not already have an adviser will
hopefully sign on to work with you. If the fiancé or fiancée
already works with someone, ask to review all their financial
accounts, looking at how their asset allocations overlap with
your client's holdings.
Having two advisers for one couple can get complicated, but
usually they will eventually gravitate to one adviser.
"You can't force it," said Barbara Shapiro, president of
Dedham, Massachusetts-based HMS Financial Group.
The next step can be awkward: convincing the clients to get
a pre-nuptial agreement.
This is typically an easy sell for clients who are on their
second marriage, but oftentimes younger, childless clients
insist they don't need one.
Try taking the emotion out of it for clients who fall in the
latter category, said Shapiro, who co-authored the book "He
Said: She Said: A Practical Guide to Finance and Money During
Divorce."
"This is just good financial planning," she tells clients.
James D. Lange, a lawyer, CPA, and president of
Pittsburgh-based Lange Financial Group, recommends that each
member of the couple get separate lawyers, since oftentimes the
spouses aren't financially equal.
Pre-nup or not, advisers should send the couple to a lawyer
who can help them update their estate plans. Couples should go
to that meeting with printouts of all of their financial
statements and insurance coverage.
After the wedding, update beneficiary information, including
for insurance and retirement plans. For clients who have changed
their name, help them update their social security card, credit
cards and passport.
The newlyweds need to decide how much they want to co-mingle
their accounts.
"In general, the fewer the accounts the better," said Walter
(J.R.) Gondeck, a Deerfield, Illinois-based managing director
and partner at the Lerner Group of HighTower Advisors LLC.
Edwards said the best thing advisers can do for newlyweds is
take an unromantic view of marriage.
"People generally think of marriage as being a romantic
engagement, but it also is a business relationship," he said.
(Reporting by Jennifer Cummings; Editing by Suzanne Barlyn and
Frances Kerry)