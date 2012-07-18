July 18 Video website YouTube unveiled on
Wednesday a way for users to automatically blur human faces in
videos they upload, a feature that would help protect the
identities of political dissidents, YouTube parent Google Inc
said.
Once known more as a repository for fuzzy, home-made cat
videos, YouTube has become a growing destination for slick,
highly produced entertainment and serious news content. Earlier
this week, a study by the Pew Research Center's Project for
Excellence in Journalism said amateur "citizen journalism"
footage from events such as the 2011 tsunami in Japan were some
of the most-watched clips on YouTube.
In recent months YouTube has hosted dozens of videos from
the rebellion in Syria, often uploaded by rebels seeking to
publicize their struggle. But the videos have also revealed the
identity of rebel fighters.
"Whether you want to share sensitive protest footage without
exposing the faces of the activists involved, or share the
winning point in your 8-year-old's basketball game without
broadcasting the children's faces to the world, our face
blurring technology is a first step towards providing visual
anonymity for video on YouTube," YouTube said in a blog post
Wednesday.
The feature also allows for the original copy of the
uploaded video to be deleted. Videos may also be kept private.
"YouTube is proud to be a destination where people worldwide
come to share their stories, including activists," YouTube said.