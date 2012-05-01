By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 1 The cramped third-floor
studio where a scarf-wearing puppet is being filmed feels more
like the hive of an Internet startup than the set of a video
production.
Squatting behind a table on one end of the room, the show's
director does double-duty as puppeteer, while colleagues outside
the camera's field of view toil on Mac computers.
Peter Furia, the director-cum-puppeteer, has no formal
background in acting. But with years of experience making short
online videos that "went viral" on the Web, Furia and two
partners have high hopes for American Hipster, a new YouTube
"channel" that streams three original series every week.
American Hipster is one of about 100 channels covering
topics ranging from food to sports that YouTube is bankrolling
to attract advertising dollars of the television world by
getting YouTube users to adopt the habits of television viewers.
The success of the channels will test whether YouTube, a
division of Google Inc, can evolve from a popular hub
for home videos into an influential player in the entertainment
industry's big leagues.
On Wednesday, YouTube will promote a new slate of original
channels to big-brand advertisers in New York, hosting for the
first time a splashy "upfront" event where marketers preview
upcoming television shows and allocate ad dollars.
It joins a growing crop of other Internet services, from
Hulu to AOL and Yahoo, also trying to lure TV
dollars to their own growing menus of online video programming.
The more professional and semi-professional content that
YouTube adds to its mix of videos, the greater the ad revenue it
will reap, said Pivotal Research Group analyst Brian Wieser.
"If it's not professional content, it's hard to monetize,"
said Wieser. "An advertiser is unlikely to want to be associated
with the proverbial cat on a skateboard."
YouTube's head of global content, Robert Kyncl, said YouTube
is not trying to replace TV.
"No matter what you do, there is too much great stuff on
TV," he said, citing personal favorites such as the AMC series
Mad Men and Breaking Bad.
AS CABLE WAS TO TV
The new channels will improve YouTube in the way that cable
transformed television, Kyncl said, allowing consumers to
regularly "get their fill" of their favorite topics and giving
marketers an easy way to pitch products to well-defined segments
of viewers.
Kyncl said it should take between six months to a year for
the new channels to take off.
YouTube's efforts are being closely watched by Google
investors, eager for the search company to tap new sources of
revenue.
Google, which generated roughly $38 billion in revenue in
2011, does not break out financial results for YouTube. Analyst
estimates for YouTube's revenue this year generally range
between $2 billion and $3 billion.
To jump-start the new channels, YouTube distributed roughly
$100 million among 100 content producers last year.
The funding essentially serves as an advance on the
advertising revenue that the channels are expected to generate.
YouTube sells ads on the channels and shares a portion of that
revenue with the channel partners.
Thomson Reuters is among YouTube's partners .
According to YouTube, the most successful of the new
channels are garnering more than 1 million video views a week.
DanceOn, a YouTube channel that pop star Madonna is involved
with, plans to launch a total of 10 original series this year.
The channel's first show, a dance competition featuring
YouTube celebrities such as Obama Girl, has helped the channel
get 26 million monthly video views, said DanceOn Chief Executive
Amanda Taylor. She said she was also thinking about how to do a
scripted program with a storyline.
SourceFed, a news-oriented channel started by YouTube
veteran Phil DeFranco three months ago, releases five videos of
two to three minutes in length every day.
DeFranco, who dropped out of college several years ago to
focus on making YouTube videos, has expanded to a 10-person
crew, moved into a bigger studio and purchased new equipment,
including clip-on lapel microphones and additional cameras, as
part of his plan to create a "news network" on YouTube.
The SourceFed videos don't yet attract as big an audience as
the original YouTube video show he started several years ago.
But because DeFranco is now producing a greater number of
videos, his total monthly video views, now at 25 million, have
surpassed his previous efforts.
A YouTube program with 20 million views sounds impressive
when compared with successful cable television shows that garner
3 million views when they air. But Pivotal Research Group's
Wieser cautioned that all those additional online views don't
deliver a similar boost in ad revenue.
A short, three or four-minute YouTube show may only have a
couple of slots for ads he noted, while a television program may
have as many as 24 slots for 30-second ads.
For YouTube, getting a new crop of hits is only the first
hurdle -- and it's a work in progress
"There will be some failures," Kyncl said. As in the world
of Web startups, some channels will "pivot" and refocus their
programs until they find the right formula, he said.