May 9 Google's YouTube video service is
dipping its toe into pay television by starting on Thursday a
subscription service with 30 content creators, including
children's programmers Sesame Street and Muppet creator The Jim
Henson Co, and the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
YouTube, the world's largest video website, allows creators
to set subscription fees and accept advertisements, at their
discretion, for the channels they create.
Prices for the initial 30 content providers start at 99
cents a month, and will average $2.99 monthly, company officials
said in a briefing.
YouTube has spoken repeatedly about its intent to experiment
with paid channels, and has made no secret about its intent to
be a major player in quality content.
In March, YouTube said on its blog that it has more than 1
billion unique users a month. The new subscription service will
be available in 10 countries at launch.
Additional content creators will be added, the officials
said, although it isn't immediately clear when. They will be
"self-certified" through an application process.
YouTube has spent more than $100 million to help about 150
media partners create and promote specialized YouTube video
channels dedicated to topics ranging from food to sports.
The new pay service was announced on the company's blog.