By Ronald Grover
May 9 Google's YouTube video service is
dipping its toe into pay television by starting on Thursday a
subscription service with 30 content creators, including
children's programmers Sesame Street and Muppet creator The Jim
Henson Co, and the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
YouTube, the world's largest video website, allows creators
to set subscription fees and accept advertisements, at their
discretion, for the channels they create.
For $4.99 a month, subscribers can get golf lessons from the
PGA Golf Academy. The Laugh Factory charges $2.99 for clips of
stand-up comedy routines and Henson charges $2.99 for full
length episodes of "Sid The Science Kid" and "Fraggle Rock."
YouTube has spoken repeatedly about its intent to experiment
with paid channels, and has made no secret about its intent to
be a major player in quality content.
"If feels to me as if history is repeating itself, said Tony
Vinciquerra, former chairman of News Corp's Fox Networks Group.
"In the early '80s cable providers subsidized channels to
enhance offerings to consumers and increase penetration. Fast
forward to today, and YouTube is subsidizing the development of
new content offerings."
YouTube will feature content from traditional TV and film
producers, company executives said, and at the launch featured
children's videos from National Geographic and videos from cable
channel HDNet.
That could eventually be a threat to cable and TV operators,
but no time soon, said Richard Greenfield, a media analyst with
BTIG LLC.
"I think everyone who creates video programming should be
worried about the growth of new content channels," he said.
"Broadcast TV has been hurt by cable. Broadcast is still a very
large business despite fragmentation."
Content creators will get most of their revenue from
subscriptions, as they already do from advertising on the site,
according to company officials.
In March, YouTube said on its blog that it has more than 1
billion unique users a month. The new subscription service will
be available in 10 countries at launch.
YouTube has spent more than $100 million to help about 150
media partners create and promote specialized YouTube video
channels dedicated to topics ranging from food to sports.
"Consumers have gotten used to getting their content on the
web," said Laura Martin, senior analyst with Needham and Co.
"The question is whether they will pay for it."