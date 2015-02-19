(Changes source, adds details)
Feb 18 Google Inc's YouTube is set to
launch its long-awaited paid monthly subscription service called
YouTube Music Key in a few months, said Robert Kyncl, the online
video service's head of content and business operations, at the
Code/Media conference.
The beta version of the service is currently being tested
and is available by invitation, Kyncl said at the conference in
California, according to a company spokeswoman.
"There is a subset of audience who wants more things so they
are used to paying for those. We don't think it changes anything
for existing users," Kyncl said.
Google said in November the subscription for the ad-free
service will start at $7.99 per month and will allow users to
watch videos offline and listen to music while other apps are
working.
The plan would represent a significant change for the
world's No. 1 online video, whose free videos, often accompanied
by short commercials, attract more than 1 billion users a month.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)