NEW YORK, March 31 (IFR) - Books on Argentine oil company YPF's new USD1bn 2024 bond, due to price Tuesday via leads HSBC, Itau and Morgan Stanley, are in excess of USD4bn, sources close to the deal said on Monday.

Guidance on the bond, expected to be rated Caa1 by Moody's and B- by Fitch, has been tightened to 9% area after discussing initial price thoughts of low-to-mid 9%. (Reporting by Joan Magee, IFR Markets; Editing by Natalie Harrison)