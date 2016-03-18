(Adds financial details including yield and planned capex cut)
BUENOS AIRES, March 18 Argentina's
state-controlled energy company YPF sold $1 billion
worth of new five-year bonds at a yield of 8.5 percent on
Friday, the company said, wrapping up its financing needs for
the year.
Thomson Reuters IFR reported that demand for the issuance
reached more than $3 billion, allowing lead banks Credit Suisse,
JP Morgan and HSBC to squeeze pricing and launch at a yield
inside the guidance rate of 8.75 percent.
Settlement will take place on March 23.
YPF plans to cut its capital expenditure by up to 25 percent
this year to mitigate the impact of the global rout in oil
prices and has said it would issue only a single new bond this
year.
Optimism for an improving investment environment in the
South American country as the government nears a deal over
unpaid debt with holdout creditors has whetted the appetite for
Argentine assets.
YPF's debt issue comes on the heels of a $360 million
seven-year bond sale by real estate company IRSA Commercial
Properties .
(Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Paul Kilby for Thomson Reuters
IFR; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Chris Reese and
Matthew Lewis)