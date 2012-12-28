BUENOS AIRES Dec 28 Argentina's state-controlled energy company YPF has reached a deal with Bridas Holding to invest in the country's vast Vaca Muerta shale resources, two industry sources said on condition of anonymity on Friday.

No one in YPF or Bridas could immediately be reached to comment. YPF has called a news conference at 5:30 p.m. local time (2030 GMT).