* Accord paves way for shale investments in Argentina
* Recently nationalized YPF courting foreign energy firms
* Initial deal envisions drilling 100 wells at $1 bln cost
* Details on Chevron investment yet to be finalized
By Karina Grazina
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 19 Argentine energy company
YPF signed a partnership deal with U.S. oil
major Chevron Corp on Wednesday that aims to pave the
way for major investment in the South American country's vast
shale oil resources.
YPF's chief executive, Miguel Galuccio, said earlier this
month he expected his company to finalize a joint venture
agreement with Chevron -- Argentina's fourth-largest oil
producer -- before the end of the year.
Galuccio and Ali Moshiri, Chevron's head of operations for
Latin America and Africa, said Wednesday's letter of intent
established a pilot program to drill 100 non-conventional oil
wells at a cost of about $1 billion.
Details of a deal for YPF to transfer a 50 percent interest
in the Loma de la Lata Norte and Loma Campana fields, which
cover an area of nearly 30 0 square kilometers , will be
negotiated over the next four months.
"The question is going to be how big the investment will be
beyond the pilot," Moshiri told reporters in Buenos Aires via
video conference. "Our goal is to start as soon as possible.
What we need is to push our teams to put a definitive agreement
together as soon as possible."
Galuccio, who was appointed soon after President Cristina
Fernandez nationalized YPF in May, called the preliminary accord
"a very important day for YPF."
YPF has said that to boost output it needs to invest more
than $30 billion in the next five years, $4.5 billion of which
is to come from strategic partners.
The pilot drilling program should be completed over the next
year and both companies will help fund the cost, although they
declined to say whether it would be split equally.
HUGE RESOURCES
Argentina sits on huge resources of shale natural gas and
oil, but large amounts of capital would be needed to bring them
into production. The country remains virtually shut out of
global credit markets a decade after staging the biggest
sovereign debt default in history.
In 2010, YPF announced the discovery of the mammoth Vaca
Muerta ("Dead Cow") formation in southern Argentina, which
contains an estimated 23 billion barrels of oil equivalent.
Galuccio said fully developing the two Vaca Muerta areas
where the pilot project is based would require an investment of
up to $15 billion and the drilling of as many as 2,000 wells.
Before Fernandez seized control of YPF, she accused former
parent Repsol of under-investing at a time of growing
Argentine energy demand.
After Argentina seized control of Repsol's majority stake in
YPF, the Spanish oil company threatened to file legal action
against any company that partnered with the Argentine
company.
Making good on its threat, Repsol filed a U.S. lawsuit to
block Chevron's partnership with YPF, adding to Chevron's legal
challenges in Argentina.
In a separate case, a judge ordered an embargo on up to $19
billion worth of Chevron's assets in Argentina last month in
connection with an environmental lawsuit by Ecuadorean
villagers.