Nikkei hit by weak U.S. shares, strong yen; mining led lower by oil
TOKYO, May 31 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday morning after weakness in U.S. shares and a stronger yen hurt sentiment, while sliding oil prices dragged down the mining sector.
BUENOS AIRES May 15 Argentine energy company YPF signed an agreement with U.S. oil major Chevron Corp on Wednesday to define the terms and conditions of Chevron's investment of up to $1.5 billion in Argentina's vast Vaca Muerta shale field.
The joint pilot project will include the drilling of more than 100 non-conventional wells over the next 12 months, YPF said in a statement on Wednesday. The two companies signed a letter of intent to partner on investments in December.
* China factory growth steady from April, defies slowdown views