LONDON Dec 7 Argentine energy company YPF
expects to finalise an agreement with Bridas Holding
for it to make a substantial invesmtent in YPF's shale assets
before the end of 2012, YPF's chief executive said on Friday.
YPF chief executive Miguel Galuccio also said he expected
the company to agree commercial terms with U.S. oil major
Chevron on a shale exploration tie-up before the end of
the year, building on an accord the two inked in September.
The owner of Bridas Holding, an Argentine company which
holds a stake in Pan American Energy through its involvement in
Bridas Corp, said on Thursday that it was planning to strike a
deal with YPF.