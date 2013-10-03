MADRID Oct 3 The chairman of Argentine state
oil firm YPF expects to reach a deal before the end of
the year on compensating Spanish oil group Repsol for
the YPF stake it lost in an expropriation, he told a Spanish
newspaper on Thursday.
Repsol has sued Argentina for compensation after the
government of the South American country seized its 51 percent
stake in YPF last year.
"Before the end of the year we can reach a solution one way
or another," Miguel Galuccio said in an interview published in
Expansion.
Repsol has valued the stake at $10.5 billion but Galuccio
said an Argentine assessment court may value the stake at $1.5
billion.
Repsol has said it would be open to a mixed compensation
package in the form of cash, bonds or liquid assets.
YPF has offered Repsol assets worth $5.0 billion from the
Vaca Muerta oil and gas field to compensate for the
expropriation, an offer rejected by Repsol.
