UPDATE 4-G7 leaders divided on climate change, closer on trade issues
* African leaders say G7 not meeting aid commitments (Writes through with more quotes, background)
BUENOS AIRES, March 9 Argentina's state-controlled oil firm YPF SA recorded a net profit of 1.8 billion pesos ($114.38 million) and revenue of 54.6 billion pesos ($3.52 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2016, the company said on Thursday.
Still, the company ended full-year 2016 with a net loss of 28.4 billion pesos ($1.83 billion) on revenue of 210 billion pesos ($13.54 billion) largely due to impairments in the third quarter. ($1 = 15.5180 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* African leaders say G7 not meeting aid commitments (Writes through with more quotes, background)
TAORMINA, Italy, May 27 French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday he hoped U.S President Donald Trump would end up backing the 2015 Paris climate change agreement despite declining to do so during a Group of Seven summit in Sicily.