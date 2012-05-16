BUENOS AIRES May 16 State-controlled Argentine energy company YPF said it risks having its American Depositary Shares (ADS) delisted by the New York Stock Exchange since it is not complying with an audit committee requirement.

The company stopped complying after the government took administrative control of YPF in mid-April. It promulgated a law in early May to expropriate a controlling stake in the company, which was owned by Spain's Repsol.