BUENOS AIRES May 16 Argentina's state-controlled energy company YPF will name an audit committee to comply with U.S. market regulations once a new board of directors is seated in early June, the company said on Wednesday.

YPF said in a statement it wants its American Depositary Shares (ADS) to continue trading in New York. The company had said earlier that it was at risk of having the shares delisted since it was not complying with auditory regulations.