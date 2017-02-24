(Adds Shell comment in paragraph 3)
BUENOS AIRES Feb 23 Argentina's state-run oil
company YPF SA said it reached a preliminary deal with
Royal Dutch Shell Plc on Thursday to develop oil and
gas assets in the Vaca Muerta shale field, involving a $300
million investment from Shell.
Both companies will take a 50 percent stake in the Bajada de
Añelo field to develop a pilot program, which will be operated
by Shell, YPF said in a statement. The agreement is subject to
approval by provincial authorities, and Shell's investment will
come in two phases, YPF said.
Shell spokeswoman Kimberly Windon confirmed the agreement,
adding that the definite terms would be agreed within 60 days
and that the project would continue as a full-field development
if the pilot is successful.
The deal comes after President Mauricio Macri reached an
agreement with oil companies and unions last month to stimulate
investment in Vaca Muerta, which his government hopes can narrow
Argentina's energy deficit and reduce costly gas imports.
The unconventional formation in Patagonia, at roughly 30,000
square kilometers, is roughly the size of Belgium and is one of
the largest shale reserves in the world.
Under the January agreement, Argentina guaranteed a
subsidized natural gas price for production from new wells of
$7.50 per million British thermal units through 2020, while
labor unions signed on to more flexible contracts.
YPF and Shell, along with oil majors Chevron Corp,
Total SA and BP unit Pan American Energy LLC
, agreed to invest a total of $5 billion to tap the
formation in 2017 and double that in coming years, Macri said.
YPF said it would invest $2.3 billion in Vaca Muerta this
year, while the other companies did not announce specific
investments.
Last year, Shell said it planned to invest $300 million per
year through 2020 in Argentina in exploration, refining,
distribution and marketing. Bajada de Añelo totals
some 204 square kilometers (78.76 square miles) and has both
shale oil and shale gas resources, YPF said.
(Reporting by Juliana Castilla and Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing
by Luc Cohen; Editing by Andrew Hay and Lisa Shumaker)