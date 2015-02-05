BRIEF-Boeing says it continues to have significant gap in negotiations over pricing with Spirit Aerosystems
* Boeing - Boeing and Spirit Aerosystems continue to have a significant gap in negotiations over pricing
Feb 5 Trucking company YRC Worldwide Inc reported a quarterly operating profit, helped by a $5.8 million gain on asset disposals.
YRC recorded an operating income of $31.2 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with an operating loss of $1.6 million, a year earlier.
Revenue rose marginally to $1.22 billion.
YRC shares rose 9 percent to $19.57 in extended trading. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Boeing - Boeing and Spirit Aerosystems continue to have a significant gap in negotiations over pricing
May 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.