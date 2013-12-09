Dec 9 Struggling trucker YRC Worldwide Inc
said it expected annual savings of up to $100 million
if union members vote to extend the employment of about 26,000
workers until March 2019.
The company's shares rose as much as 24 percent in early
trading on Monday.
YRC said late on Friday that leaders of the International
Brotherhood of Teamsters had agreed to vote on the contract, key
to the company's plan to refinance debt. YRC had more than
31,000 employees as of February.
The company said the votes are expected to be counted on
Jan. 8, 2014.
YRC, which was on the verge of bankruptcy two years ago, has
launched a restructuring program to save $25 million to $30
million annually by cutting handling of shipments and transit
time.
The Overland Park, Kansas-based company has to start
repaying debt of $1.36 billion from February next year.
BB&T Capital Markets analyst Thomas Albrecht said in
November that the employment extension was likely to be approved
"as the Teamsters have no other choice if they want to preserve
26,000 jobs."
YRC said on Monday that there would be no cuts in existing
employees' wages or their health and pension contributions under
the proposed contract.
Apart from network inefficiencies, YRC has been battling
industry challenges ranging from a shortage of experienced
drivers to new regulations that require truckers to work shorter
hours.
YRC shares were up 16.4 percent at $9.84 on Monday morning
on the Nasdaq.
The company reported a third-quarter loss of $44.4 million
on Nov. 12. Since then, its stock has fallen about 13 percent to
Friday's close.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Mridhula Raghavan in
Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)