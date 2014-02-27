BRIEF-SSH Communications Security: patent US 8544079 found invalid by USPTO
* SAID THE PATENT TRIAL AND APPEALBOARD OF US PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) HAD FOUND PATENT US 8544079 HELD BY SSH INVALID
Feb 27 Trucking company YRC Worldwide Inc swung to a small profit in the fourth quarter as operating revenue in its regional transportation business rose 10 percent, sending its shares up about 7 percent in premarket trading.
Revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose 3 percent to $1.21 billion from a year earlier.
The company earned $400,000 in the quarter, compared with a net loss of $35.3 million a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, net loss narrowed to $1.71 from $4.53.
YRC's shares closed at $22.63 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.
