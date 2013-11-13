Nov 13 Shares of YRC Worldwide were set
to open 25 percent lower after the trucking company reported a
bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, citing a shortage of
drivers.
The company said on Tuesday that its cost-cutting had led to
a shortage of drivers at some terminals, forcing it to pay
overtime and hire third-party carriers.
The situation was exacerbated by summer holidays, YRC said.
"Simply put, we were operating an inefficient network,"
Chief Executive James Welch said on a conference call, after the
company reported a net loss of $44.4 million, or $4.45 per
share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 46 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
YRC said in August that it was considering refinancing its
debt as the trucking industry faced challenges ranging from a
shortage of experienced drivers to new regulations that required
truckers to work shorter hours.
The company's revenue rose 1 percent to $1.25 billion,
slightly below the average analyst estimate of $1.26 billion.
YRC shares were down at $7.32 in premarket trading on
Wednesday. The stock has fallen 73 percent in the four months to
Tuesday's close, compared with a 5 percent gain in the S&P 500
index.
